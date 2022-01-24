'Fold and leave the table': R Ashwin reacts to Brendan Taylor's shocking spot-fixing revelation with poker reference

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday reacted to former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor's shocking revelation on spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman, with a poker reference on Twitter.

Taylor on Monday took to Twitter reveal a corrupt approach "by an Indian businessman" back in October 2019 "to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe".

Reacting to the revelation, Ashwin tweeted, "Spread the awareness!! Most times the hand dealt to us at the poker table gives us an option to bet or fold!! Its important to fold and leave the table! All strength to Brendan and his family."

He also revealed in that statement in Twitter that there was substance abuse during that meeting which led to him being allegedly blackmailed and admitted that the ICC might "impose a multi-year ban" on his career for the delay caused in reporting this incident but only did it to protect his family.

"In late October 2019, I was approached by an Indian businessman requesting that I attend India to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD 15,000 to make the journey. I can't deny I was a little wary. But the timing was such that we hadn't been paid for 6 months by Zimbabwe cricket and it was questionable whether Zimbabwe would be able to continue playing in the international arena," his statement read.

"It took me 4 months to report this offence and interaction to the ICC," he added. "I acknowledge this was too long of a time but I thought I could protect everyone and in particular, my family. I approached the ICC on my own terms and I hoped that if I explained my predicament, my genuine fear for our safety and wellbeing, that they would understand the delay.

Taylor, who retired in September, drawing curtains on his 17-year-long international career, admitted that he has never been involved in any sort of match-fixing. "I may be many things but I am not a cheat. My love for the beautiful game of cricket far outweighs and surpasses any threats which could be thrown my way," he said.

ICC is yet to make a statement on Taylor's Twitter post.