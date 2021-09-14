‘For an old man like me, I need to stay fresh as much as I can’: RCB's AB de Villiers on the demanding nature of cricket

AB de Villiers, who is currently in the UAE to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second half of IPL 2021, termed himself an “old man” and added that he needs to stay fresh in order to stay at par with the demanding nature of competitive cricket.

The 37-year-old South African great last played international cricket in 2018 and his most recent competitive match, which was an IPL game, dates back to April 2021. Since retiring from international cricket, the wicketkeeper-batman has focussed on franchise cricket, primarily on IPL.

In a video posted by RCB on their social media handles, ABD can be seen smoking the ball to all parts of the ground.

Bold Diaries: AB starts net sessions



The cameras were on Mr.360 as he resumed practice ahead of #IPL2021. AB spoke to us about his first hit, reuniting with RCB, & how he visualizes the match situations in his mind, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.

"It was very good. The wicket was a bit sticky so it was quite tough actually. Bowlers bowled very well and it's humid here, we are gonna sweat a lot which is good for losing a bit of weight but for an old man like me, I need to stay fresh as much as I can," said De Villiers.

The league, which was suspended in May owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bubble, resumes on Sunday.

"It was a great session and was nice to see everyone out there. All the guys are looking very eager to get going. I am looking forward to tomorrow's warm-up game," added De Villiers.

The Protea said he felt nice about reuniting with his RCB teammates after the first half of IPL, which was held in India.

"Absolutely, I have missed the guys. I have caught up with a couple of individuals and I will get to meet up with the older guys over the next few days.

I have covered a couple of guys tonight and it's nice to hear all the stories and what they got up to in the last couple of months. There's some interesting stuff that has happened and, it's great to be together as a team again."

