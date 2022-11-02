For Sarfaraz, the wait for an India cap gets longer

While Sarfaraz will be feeling the frustration, he can take heart from chief selector Chetan Sharma’s statement during Monday’s press conference that it's only a matter of time before the 25-year-old gets his chance. "He is a serious contender and he will definitely get a chance very soon.”

“I don’t think about it (selection). I’m focussed on scoring runs which is in my control. Agar naseeb mein hey toh India cap zaroor milegi (if it’s in my destiny, I will get the India cap),” Sarfaraz had said when asked about his hopes of breaking into the Test squad. “I always keep expectations low. The idea is to improve my game to a level that whenever I get an opportunity, I shouldn’t be found wanting.”

In an earlier interview to HT, he had spoken about not allowing selection matters to clutter his head and affect his focus.

The player himself is not staying mum. He is in Kolkata with the Mumbai squad for the T20 Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is focussed on their semifinal on Thursday.

“As his father and his coach, we will continue with the same routine, to work in the same manner, because cricket is our passion, our heart and head are in it. The same training process will continue.”

“Selection is not in our hands and I wouldn't comment on it, he will work hard and get more runs. Whatever is in our hands we will do that. We were hopeful and you do feel a little sad, but remaining sad won’t help," said Naushad.

While there is strong competition for places, but wouldn’t the Bangladesh Tests have been an ideal platform to blood a new player who is in form and rest one of the senior pros? To be rewarded for his performances will help the young players' confidence while the seniors can come back fresh for the sterner Tests against teams like Australia and England.

When asked, chief selector Chetan Sharma, said Sarfaraz only missed out because the middle order is packed with Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer all available. And they are also considering Shubman Gill for the middle order.

However, Sarfaraz couldn’t break into any of the four squads despite performing to the best of his ability at the domestic level when the Board of Control for Cricket in India named the squads for India's tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday.

In 29 first-class matches, Sarfaraz has scored 2928 runs at an average of 81.33 with 10 hundreds. He was the leading run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, helping Mumbai reach the final. In six matches, he scored 982 runs at an average of 122.75 with four centuries and two half-centuries to show for his efforts. To top it off, he has got a penchant for getting runs in the big games. After getting a hundred in the Ranji final against Madhya Pradesh, he has started the new season with a bang with hundreds in the final of the Duleep Trophy (West Zone vs South Zone) and the Irani Cup match against Saurashtra.

The frustration is understandable because the Mumbai batter had done everything in his capacity to be considered for selection in the longer format of the game. In incredible form, he has scored heavily wherever he has played - Mumbai, India A, West Zone and India A.

How he takes the setback of not being considered for the Test tour of Bangladesh could be his real test. “Aur mehnat karenge, aur koshish karenge, aur runs karenge (we will work harder, try harder and score more runs),” says father and coach Naushad Khan, trying to find fresh motivation to overcome the disappointment of his son narrowly missing out on selection.

