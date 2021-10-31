Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Former Australia all-rounder Peter Philpott dies aged 86
cricket

Former Australia all-rounder Peter Philpott dies aged 86

Peter Philpott played eight Tests for Australia in the mid-1960s, claiming 26 wickets at an average of 38.46.
Australia all-rounder Peter Philpott(Twitter/CricketAus)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Reuters |

Former Australia all-rounder Peter Philpott has died at the age of 86 following a long battle with illness, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Sunday.

A leg-spinner and middle-order batsman, Philpott played eight Tests for Australia in the mid-1960s, claiming 26 wickets at an average of 38.46. In 76 first class games, he took 245 wickets and made 2,889 runs. 

Former New South Wales captain Philpott made his Test debut in the 1964-65 series in the West Indies where he captured 18 wickets. Against England in a home Ashes series, he took 5-90 in the first innings of the first Test in 1965. 

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | First player to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in a single Test, Alan Davidson, passes away

He went on to become a renowned coach after his playing days, mentoring the likes of New South Wales, South Australia, Yorkshire, Surrey, Manly, Mosman and Sri Lanka.

"Peter Philpott was more than just a wonderful cricketer, he was a man who had a rare enthusiasm for his craft, and for the game of cricket itself," CA chair Richard Freudenstein said.

Philpott's death comes at a difficult time for Australian cricket following the loss of greats like Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett in the last few days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia cricketer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: Eoin Morgan’s England stem the flow with fluid bowling plans

Asghar Afghan gets guard of honour from teammates, Namibia in his final match

‘Advantage to NZ there’: Hogg explains why Kiwis have extra edge against India 

Harmanpreet, Deepti deliver match-winning performances in WBBL
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP