Home / Cricket / Former BCB president Kamal Ziaul Islam passes away at age of 86
cricket

Former BCB president Kamal Ziaul Islam passes away at age of 86

According to BCB, Kamal Ziaul Islam, popularly known as K Z Islam, served as the Board's President from 30 January 1983 to 18 February 1987.
ANI | , Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Former Bangladesh Cricket Board president Kamal Ziaul Islam(BCB / Twitter)

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Kamal Ziaul Islam passed away on Monday. He was 86.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses deep bereavement at the passing away of former President of the Board Kamal Ziaul Islam who breathed his last in Dhaka today (Monday, 03 May)," BCB said in an official statement.

According to BCB, Kamal Ziaul Islam, popularly known as K Z Islam, served as the Board's President from 30 January 1983 to 18 February 1987. He is credited with inspiring the age group cricket structure in Bangladesh through the introduction of the Nirman School Cricket Tournament, a nationwide school cricket competition during his tenure as the President of the then Bangladesh Cricket Control Board (BCCB).

BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP has paid his tribute to K Z Islam: "He was a pioneer and Bangladesh cricket will forever be grateful to him for his vision and belief. He patronised and encouraged age-group cricket with the Nirman School tournament during a period when the game was far from being a professional sport."

"Because of resourceful personalities like him so many budding players could dream of becoming cricketers and cricket reached every corner of the country. On behalf of the Board, I extend deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of K Z Islam."

As a mark of respect to the Late K Z Islam, the BCB flag will fly at half-mast on Tuesday.

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Kamal Ziaul Islam passed away on Monday. He was 86.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses deep bereavement at the passing away of former President of the Board Kamal Ziaul Islam who breathed his last in Dhaka today (Monday, 03 May)," BCB said in an official statement.

According to BCB, Kamal Ziaul Islam, popularly known as K Z Islam, served as the Board's President from 30 January 1983 to 18 February 1987. He is credited with inspiring the age group cricket structure in Bangladesh through the introduction of the Nirman School Cricket Tournament, a nationwide school cricket competition during his tenure as the President of the then Bangladesh Cricket Control Board (BCCB).

BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP has paid his tribute to K Z Islam: "He was a pioneer and Bangladesh cricket will forever be grateful to him for his vision and belief. He patronised and encouraged age-group cricket with the Nirman School tournament during a period when the game was far from being a professional sport."

"Because of resourceful personalities like him so many budding players could dream of becoming cricketers and cricket reached every corner of the country. On behalf of the Board, I extend deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of K Z Islam."

As a mark of respect to the Late K Z Islam, the BCB flag will fly at half-mast on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh cricket board
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP