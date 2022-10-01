Former captain Mohammad Hafeez ‘sorry’ over Pakistan cricketer not getting chance in ongoing England T20I series

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 01, 2022 04:05 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed his disappointment over a cricketer not getting a chance to perform in the ongoing England T20I series.

Mohammad Hafeez spoke on the ongoing Pakistan vs England T20Is.(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

With Pakistan scheduled to face England in their final T20I of the seven-match series on Sunday, former captain Mohammad Hafeez revealed that he was disappointed with spinner Abrar Ahmed not getting 'a game so far'. The spinner is part of the squad for the ongoing series but hasn't featured in a single fixture yet. The 41-year-old stated that he should have been given 'four games' in the ongoing series to showcase his talent.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez wrote, "Feeling sorry for Abrar Ahmed ( mystery spinner ) not to have a game so far in this series #PakvsEngland2022. He should have given four games in this series to showcase his bowling talent but….. keep working hard young man".

The 23-year-old has played 17 T20s so far, registering 19 wickets at an economy of 7.63. England won the sixth T20I by eight wickets to level the series at 3-3. Smacking an unbeaten knock of 87 runs off 59 balls, Babar Azam helped the hosts reach 169 for six in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Sam Curran and David Willey bagged two-wicket hauls respectively. Chasing a target of 170, England reached 170 for two in 14.3 overs, winning by eight wickets in Lahore. Phil Salt was in dominating form and hammered an unbeaten knock of 88 runs off 41 balls. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan took two wickets for Pakistan.

After the victory, Salt said, "One of my best T20I knocks, nice time to do it with the series in the balance. It's always a challenge at the top of the order when you're playing well but picking out fielders. But I've had backing from the team who have been clear on how they want me to play. You need competition, some of the best teams have competition".

Meanwhile, losing captain Azam said, "After losing a couple of early wickets, we thought 170 was a good score. Maybe we were 10 runs or so short, but the way Salt batted in the first 4-5 overs, they took the game away from us. The way they used the powerplay was the turnaround today. I think the middle-order needs to step up, they need to take responsibility. As openers, we need to build partnerships to not put the pressure on them."

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

