Former cricketers react after Ashwin picks 6 wickets for Surrey ahead of England series

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop and former India pacer RP Singh reacted after Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets in the second innings of a County Championship match to announce his preparation for the Test series against England.

Ashwin returned with stunning figures of 6 for 27 in his 15-over spell that helped Surrey bowl out Somerset for just 69 in their second innings and make a comeback in the contest.

Bishop termed Ashwin’s decision to turn up for Surrey an ‘admirable’ one. The renowned broadcaster said he will look forward to the battle between Ashwin and Leach in the India-England Test series which starts from August 4.

Video of Ashwin's all six wickets for Surrey in County match against Somerset

"Very admirable and proactive of Ravi Ashwin to take up the opportunity of a game for @surreycricket & snuff a 6 wkt haul. Locked in a nice battle with Jack Leach at the Oval. Nice Test Summer ahead,” Bishop tweeted.

Ashwin, who opened the bowling for Surrey in both the innings of this match, returned with match figures of 7 for 126. He got only 1 wicket in the first innings but the 43 overs he bowled gave him the ideal practice.

The ace Indian spinner returned with a much better understanding of the pace and trajectory he needs to bowl on that patch in the second innings.

Former India pacer RP Singh hailed Ashwin’s work ethic and said it’s a great sign for India ahead of the England series.

“It is Ashwin's attitude and work ethic which has made him such a fantastic bowler for India. Match figure of 7/126 was just a bonus. Getting 58 overs to bowl in a first class game ahead of a very important series is a great sign,” tweeted Singh.

Ashwin will now travel to Durham to join the rest of Indian players. The Virat Kohli-led side is slated to play a three-day practice match at Chester-le-Street against a County Championship XI which will begin from July 20.

