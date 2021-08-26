Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former England captain Ted Dexter passes away at 86
cricket

Former England captain Ted Dexter passes away at 86

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Former England captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86 after a recent illness, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Thursday.

Dexter, nicknamed "Lord Ted", was an aggressive batsman and part-time seam bowler who played 62 tests for England after making his debut in 1958 against New Zealand.

He captained England and Sussex in the early 1960s.

"After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family," MCC said in a statement.

"Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England's greatest ever cricketers. He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life."

Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 during his test career and took 66 wickets at an average of 34.93.

As a cricket administrator Dexter became chairman of the England selectors between 1989 and 1993.

He also developed a test player ranking system that was formally adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2003 and forms the basis of the governing body's current test rankings.

Dexter was later appointed president of MCC and was awarded a CBE in 2001.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid tribute to Dexter, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June.

"Ted Dexter was someone who always went out of his way to offer so much great advice to me and many others ... seeing him arrive for lunch on his motorbike and then sit and listen to him discuss all cricketing issues was always a joy," Vaughan said on Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
ted dexter
