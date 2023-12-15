Former India cricketer picks top five buys of upcoming IPL auction

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Cricket commentator and former India player Aakash Chopra throws a light on which player can fetch a high price in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

Hosting JioCinema's daily sports show '#AAKASHVANI', Aakash Chopra predicted his top five buys at the IPL 2024 Player Auction to be held in Dubai on Tuesday.

His first pick was Australia's experienced pacer Mitchell Starc. Chopra had previously picked the veteran to walk away with a hefty price tag.

"Teams may spend ₹10-12 crore on him provided they have already spoken to him and sought assurance that he will not leave the IPL 2024 mid-way. The only thing that goes against him is that he leaves the tournament mid-way or does not turn up at all," Chopra said.

The second player came as a surprise as he decided to go for South Africa all-rounder Gerald Coetzee. The youngster is slowly rising through the ranks and establishing himself as one of the top all-rounders.

He was one of the leading wicket-takers for Proteas in the World Cup.

"South Africa didn't play him in the last match, but I can guarantee that he's set for a million-dollar contract. Even if Starc misses out, I feel Coetzee is assured of a large contract," Chopra said.

The third player that he decided to go for was one of the two Indian cricketers (Shahrukh Khan) on his list.

"There's something in this name! It's going to be a blockbuster. Punjab released him and he may now end up fetching ₹10-11 crore. Delhi Capitals may go all out for him as I feel they don't have anyone who can bat well lower down the order," Chopra stated.

His fourth pick was not a surprise as he went for Australia skipper Pat Cummins who is currently playing against Pakistan in a Test clash in Perth.

"I am saying Pat Cummins because there's a recency bias towards Australians. You see a lot of support staff from Australia. So just keep a watch on where all you have Australian coaches. It's an early call, he will be sold for a lot of money, but his performance may not be that good in the IPL. That's my early prediction," Chopra added.

His final two picks were India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and New Zealand's power hitter Daryl Mitchell.

"That's because Shardul is an Indian fast bowler and an all-rounder. I'd also pick Daryl Mitchell as a lot of teams would require a batsman who can play spin lower down the order," Chopra said. (ANI)

