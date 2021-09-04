Former India cricketers react after Rahul shows dissent at third umpire's call of ruling him out on Day 3 at Oval Test

Former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajit Agarkar reacted after KL Rahul did not seem convinced with the third umpire’s decision of ruling him out in the morning session of Day 3 in the India-England fourth Test at The Oval. Rahul thought his bat had hit the pads but both Manjrekar and Agarkar said the third umpire made the right call by declaring him out on Saturday as the India opener perhaps did not realise the ball kissing the outside edge of his bat.

“Ultraedge I think worked beautifully. It picked up exactly what happened,” said Manjrekar in the post-lunch show on Sony Sports Network, explaining Rahul’s dismissal.

“So, the bat while coming down, hit the back pad but made no contact with the front pad. You can see (in the replay) the contact of the ball with the outside edge. But you saw another noise when the bat was coming down. I think Rahul is innocent of what’s happened there.

“He had a strong realisation of the bat hitting the back pad. That may have been in his mind and sometimes, it’s difficult to notice a feather-like outside edge. He simply didn’t realise that there was an outside edge too,” Manjrekar said.

It happened in the last ball of the 34th over of the Indian innings when Anderson just got one to shape away from a good length to deceive Rahul. The England players seemed convinced Rahul had got a nick but the on-field umpire shook his head. Without much delay, England skipper Joe Root signaled for the DRS.

Replays showed a huge spike on the ultraedge when the ball was passing the bat. Importantly, Rahul’s bat was some distance away from his front pad.

The third umpire asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision and declared Rahul out for a well-made 46 off 101 deliveries. The India opener, however, was seen pointing towards the back pad and shaking his head while walking back to the pavilion.

“When the ball was passing the bat, it was nowhere close to the pads. It was a clear decision I felt. You look at that carefully, there is a big gap between the bat and the pad when the big spike on ultraedge appears. That’s exactly when the ball is passing the bat. Credit to Jimmy Anderson, terrific bowling again,” said Agarkar.

Rahul added 83 runs with Rohit Sharma (47 batting), who took India to lunch at 108 for 1, leading England by 9 runs.

Giving Rohit company at lunch was Cheteshwar Pujara (14 batting).