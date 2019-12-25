Former India paceman Ashok Dinda axed from Bengal Ranji squad for ‘abusing’ bowling coach - Report

cricket

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:10 IST

Medium pacer Ashok Dinda, who has represented India in 13 one-day internationals and 9 T20 internationals, was dropped from the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad ahead of a match against Andhra due to ‘misconduct’, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The decision was taken by The Cricket Association of Bengal, after the veteran cricketer ‘abused’ bowling coach Ranadeb Bose after a pre-match practice session. Dinda has played 116 first-class matches and picked up 420 wickets. Ranadeb Bose is a former Bengal Ranji Trophy captain and picked up 317 first-class wickets in 91 matches.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah misses Ranji Trophy match after Sourav Ganguly steps in - Report

“He (Dinda) abused Ranadeb Bose. The CAB secretary requested him to apologise but he didn’t. It was very unfortunate. It shouldn’t have happened. A senior player like him… we desperately needed him for this game. He was ideally suited for this pitch (a green surface) and our planning. I left a little early after practice today and when I reached home I got to know what happened. (Now) the entire planning is disturbed. Then again, the game goes on. Nobody is indispensable. Certainly I support the CAB’s decision,” Bengal coach Arun Lal was quoted by Indian Express.

Dinda was earlier dropped from Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali squad. He has had IPL stints with teams like Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore.