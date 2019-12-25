Jasprit Bumrah misses Ranji Trophy match after Sourav Ganguly steps in - Report

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is all set for his international comeback after being named in India’s squads for both the T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI series against Australia. The paceman has been out of action since the India’s tour of West Indies in August this year, recovering from back injury.

The Indian team management wanted Bumrah to recover completely as the team has a busy calendar in 2020, including the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year. The Times of India has now reported that Bumrah did not play in Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy match against Kerala after the intervention of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

According to the report the national selectors advised the Gujarat team management to bowl the paceman for only 4 to 8 overs in a day. This was not acceptable for the Gujarat team and thus Ganguly stepped in to allow Bumrah to continue his break.

“There’s much time for the Test series in New Zealand. In fact, the first Test begins on February 21 next year. Until then, he doesn’t play any red ball cricket. So there was no hurry. He can start with bowling four overs in a T20 game for now and play a Ranji Trophy match possibly closer to when it’s time to fly to New Zealand,” the Times of India quoted a source in the know of the matter.

Bumrah has been the stand out bowler for India this year, performing at his best across formats. He is expected to be a key figure as India look to win its first ICC tournament since 2013.