Former India pacer RP Singh loses father to COVID-19

Former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh lost his father to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh informed about the death of his father Shiv Prasad Singh on Twitter.

"It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa," he tweeted.

RP Singh represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals before hanging his boots in September 2018.

