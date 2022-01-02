Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He could have been treated better': Former India player on Shikhar Dhawan's Test career
Shikhar Dhawan last appeared in a Test match over three years ago in India's tour of England in 2018.
India batter Shikhar Dhawan 
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:44 PM IST
Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra believes Shikhar Dhawan could have had a longer run in Tests had he been treated better by the management. The out-of-favour opener batter last appeared in a Test match over three years ago in India's tour of England in 2018. He had then accumulated 162 runs and since then the left-handed batter has not been considered in the longer format of the game. 

Responding to a question by a fan on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the batter was dropped on a regular basis, which he believes is unfair from a player's perspective.  

"Test career, in my opinion, was the England tour where, to be very honest, it was not right. He could have been treated slightly better. He was played in the first match, was not played in the second, played the third, and then they dropped him." 

"It just did not go right. He could have played continuous matches; they were changing repeatedly, and that does not go down well. Personally, that's my issue," said the former India cricketer.  

Dhawan was not picked for the the Lord's Test after he was dismissed on 39 in both the innings at Edgbaston. 

KL Rahul, who came to bat at No. 3 in the series opener then, was promoted to open with Murali Vijay at Lord's and Cheteshwar Pujara was included in the playing XI. 

