'I was also there on the tour': Former India selector reacts to R Ashwin's ‘crushed’ remarks, says 'Shastri is right'

Ever since R Ashwin's interview, where he spoke about Ravi Shastri's comment that left him “absolutely crushed”, members of the cricketing fraternity have shared their views on it. Former India selector Sarandeep Singh also joined the debate and sided with Shastri, stating Ashwin perceived the comments in a wrong way.

Speaking to ANI, Singh noted that he was present with the unit in Australia and backed Shastri's response to Ashwin's interview that “his job was not to butter everyone's toast".

"Ashwin took the comment in a wrong way. I was also there on the tour with Team India about which Shastri is talking. He meant to say that Kuldeep is a better bowler for us on overseas tour because his bowling style is different and Ashwin took this in another way and yes Shastri is right, his job is not to butter everyone toast," Singh was quoted as saying in a report.

Ashwin made the comments during his recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, where he spoke in length about India's tour to Australia in 2018-19, which also marked Team India's first Test series win on Australian soil.

It was during the interaction Ashwin opened up about a remark passed by Shastri, then coach of Team India, about Kuldeep Yadav. The former coach had then branded the Chinaman as "India's No. 1 overseas spinner", following Kuldeep's rich exploits in Sydney Test.

Talking about the comment, Ashwin said that it had left him crushed and he felt like "being thrown under the bus".

Shastri responded back to Ashwin's comment during The Indian Express' eAdda earlier this week and said he was just stating facts. He further mentioned that as a coach his job was not to butter everyone's toast. Shastri stated that Ashwin was not part of the Sydney Test and Kuldeep Yadav bowled exceptionally well, so praising the latter was fair enough.

