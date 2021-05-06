Home / Cricket / Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to Covid-19
Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to Covid-19

Yadav, who played 18 first-class matches and picked up 57 wickets, featured in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy final, his finest hour in a brief domestic career.
Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Vivek Yadav, a former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, died of coronavirus-related complications.

He was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Yadav breathed his last at a city hospital on Wednesday.

"Rajasthan Ranji Player and a dear friend...Vivek Yadav is no more. May his soul R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers with the family," former India opener Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Yadav, who played 18 first-class matches and picked up 57 wickets, featured in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy final, his finest hour in a brief domestic career.

He scalped 4/91 in the Baroda first innings with four of the top five in the batting order setting up an all-important first-innings lead for Rajasthan.

He had played his last competitive match even before he had turned 30.

Yadav was undergoing treatment for cancer and had gone to the hospital for his chemotherapy, where he was tested and returned positive for COVID-19.

His health deteriorated before he lost his battle against the dreaded virus.

