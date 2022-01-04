Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Saurashtra player Ambapratasinh Jadeja dies of Covid-19 infection

Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja died of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said. He was 69.
A generic image of bat, ball and stumps.  
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:34 PM IST
PTI |

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra’s yesteryears' cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja. He passed away today early morning at Valsad fighting hard battle against Covid-19," the SCA said in a media statement issued.

Hailing from Jamnagar, Jadeja was a prominent right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra. He was a retired DSP, Gujarat Police.

In a condolence message, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah said, “Ambapratapsinhji was a remarkable player and I have interacted good cricketing moments with him. May his noble soul rest in the shelter of the Almighty."

