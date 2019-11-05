e-paper
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith gets married 2nd time

Earlier, Smith had married Irish singer Morgan Deane in Cape Town in August 2011 with whom he had two children -- a girl named Cadence Christine Smith and a boy named Carter McMorrin Smith.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Graeme Smith with wife and kids.
Graeme Smith with wife and kids.(@GraemeSmith49)
         

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has found love again and has tied the knot for the second time. Smith, who hold’s the distinction of being the youngest captain of South Africa, got married to his girlfriend Romy Lanfranchi on November 2.

The 38-year-old on Monday tweeted a picture from his wedding. “2 November was an incredible day!! #wedding #love #beloftebos #family #friends #blendedfamily #celebrations,” he wrote.

 


Earlier, Smith had married Irish singer Morgan Deane in Cape Town in August 2011 with whom he had two children -- a girl named Cadence Christine Smith and a boy named Carter McMorrin Smith.

However, in February 2015, the former Proteas skipper and Morgan publicly announced that they would be divorcing after four years of marriage.

In December 2016, Smith’s girlfriend and current wife Romy gave birth to his third child, a boy.

At the age of 22, Smith became South Africa’s youngest ever captain and went on to play 117 Tests, in which he amassed 9,265 career runs at an average of 48.25. He scored 27 centuries and 38 fifties in his stellar Test career. He is third on the list of his country’s all-time run scorers in Test cricket.

Named one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year in 2004, Smith secured a second place on the Honours Board in 2008, hitting a century at Lords in the drawn Test with England.

He was also impressive in ODIs, scoring 6,989 runs at an average of 37.98, including 10 centuries and 47 fifties. He retired from international cricket in 2014.

