IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Former Sri Lanka all-rounder gets eight-year ban for corruption
File image of Dilhara Lokuhettige.(AFP/Getty Images)
File image of Dilhara Lokuhettige.(AFP/Getty Images)
cricket

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder gets eight-year ban for corruption

Lokuhettige, who played nine one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka, was charged with three counts of breaching the anti-corruption code of world governing body.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from cricket for eight years due to corruption, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

Lokuhettige, who played nine one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka, was charged with three counts of breaching the anti-corruption code of world governing body.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found the bowling all-rounder guilty on all charges relating to a 10-over league in the United Arab Emirates.

"Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit.

"The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind."

The 40-year-old's ban will be backdated to April 3, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended by the ICC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilhara lokuhettige
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP