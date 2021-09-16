'Found your opinions unbiased and balanced': Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming message to Michael Holding

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday praised West Indies bowling legend Michael Holding who announced his retirement from broadcasting duties. In a tweet, Tendulkar said that millions of fans across the globe will miss listening to Holding's voice.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career in broadcasting, Michael Holding. Your voice will be missed by millions across the globe," Tendulkar tweeted.

Also read: Australia fast bowler Vlaeminck ruled out of India ODIs, Test

"I loved the way you put your point of view across and found your opinions unbiased and balanced. Take care, stay healthy and enjoy your retirement," tweeted Tendulkar," he added.

Holding, who is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of his generation, announced his retirement from commentary duties on Wednesday, as per a report from ESPNCricinfo. The former right-hand bowler was a member of the Sky Sports commentary panel for over 20 years.

Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, was widely respected for his famous insightful analysis and razor-sharp insights. The West Indies legend represented the Caribbean team in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, has 391 international wickets under his name.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON