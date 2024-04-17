Four suspected IPL bookies evicted from luxury boxes of Rajasthan Royals' home stadium and Wankhede

Four suspected bookies have been evicted from luxury boxes at two venues – Jaipur and Mumbai -- during this Indian Premier League (IPL). The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) tracked down two bookies each at both the venues and handed them over to the local police, HT learnt from a cricket official. Shardul Thakur takes the catch of Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians(PTI)

In the Rajasthan Royals home match against Delhi Capitals on March 28, two suspects were evicted from a corporate box. On April 1, two other suspected bookies were made to leave the President’s Box inside the Wankhede stadium in a Rajasthan Royals away match against Mumbai Indians.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Bookies often use stadium access to cut down on time lag that comes from live broadcast, known as pitch-sliding, to make profits through illegal betting. They can potentially get access to players and officials too. Betting is illegal in India but it’s also the biggest market of cricket betting in the world. There is no specific law in place to convict those engaged in betting and match-fixing.

The incident also raises questions about the allotment of passes to luxury boxes. The President’s Box in Mumbai, for example, houses invitees only. The box is also close to the players’ dressing rooms.

In the 2021 IPL, potential corruptors plugged an accredited cleaner at Delhi's Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium to do pitch-siding before the ACU apprehended the man.

IPL is no stranger to corrupt activities. The league was rocked by a spot-fixing scandal in 2013 after the Delhi Police arrested three Rajasthan Royals players – S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan -- following their match in Mumbai for alleged spot-fixing. Eleven bookies were also arrested at that time.

Following enquiry, the players were handed life bans and Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the league for two years. Sreesanth’s life ban was later set aside by the Supreme Court.