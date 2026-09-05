Suresh Raina, a former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has become the latest cricketer to voice his displeasure with the impact player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The four-time IPL winner said that the bowlers have been hard done by in the tournament. Ever since the rule was brought in place in 2023, several players have lashed out, and during the 2024 season, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had expressed their displeasure.

The impact player rule continues to receive criticism. (PTI)

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The impact player rule is one of the biggest reasons why scores have skyrocketed in the tournament, with a total of 200 not being safe. In the last three seasons, several scores of 250 plus have been recorded, and in the 2024 edition, the Punjab Kings even chased a total in excess of 260 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The ruling requires all teams to submit a list of five substitution options after the toss, after which they can introduce one at any point in the match. At the toss, the teams introduce their bowling and batting XIs first and can make the changes at any point after the first ball is bowled.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am against the Impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup. I understand the entertainment factor, but there is nothing left for the bowlers. Earlier, 170 was a competitive score, but now 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is being scored," Raina told the former India batter, Aakash Chopra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am against the Impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup. I understand the entertainment factor, but there is nothing left for the bowlers. Earlier, 170 was a competitive score, but now 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is being scored," Raina told the former India batter, Aakash Chopra. {{/usCountry}}

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"Leave something for the bowlers. There is no wicket-taking option. The batters don't get out, and with extra batters, there will be pressure on the bowlers,” he added.

‘No overseas leagues’

Raina, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, also had his say on whether Indian players should be allowed to play in overseas leagues, saying there is no need for it now as the IPL is head and shoulders above overseas tournaments like the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Hundred.

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“I feel Indian players should not be allowed now. Our league has become very big. When we used to go on Australia and England tours before, I used to ask this. I had come close to playing as well, but then they said no," said Raina.

"Now, a lot of outside players come here, and the quality of foreign leagues has also gone down. Back then, I would have definitely said yes. But at this time, we are ruling the world. Cricket is going somewhere else, and our team is very solid,” he added.