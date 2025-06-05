Franchise cricket brings different sort of professionalism into sport: Smriti Mandhana

Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana praised the growing women's T20 leagues trends in Maharashtra, which further helps the prospects of identifying key talent for the national side. "For state associations, and for Maharashtra as well, to have this sort of platform--where I touched upon the fact that there'll be a lot of eyes from WPL scouts--and also, of course, these sorts of performances can serve as a benchmark for people to get into the state side as well. So, I mean, to have that is great. And more importantly, I always believe that franchise cricket brings a different sort of professionalism into the sport, and for the girls--the state-level girls--to experience that, I'm sure they'll be well-prepped when they go to the next level," Smriti Mandhana said in a media interaction. Captain Smriti Mandhana does the ‘Go Jets’ pose with Ratnagiri Jets co-owners Rajan Navani and Rakesh Navani ahead of the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League on Wednesday

So, yeah, I mean, the owners come with a different set of expectations, and playing with that sort of expectation always helps groom players and develop maturity in them. So, I'm sure a lot of Maharashtra girls are going to benefit from it," she added.

Smriti Mandhana shared her views on her association with the Ratnagiri Jets and Jets Club, and the importance of a woman's perspective in having such structured programs for their benefit and future prospects.

"Yeah, I mean, to get that at the age of 14-15 is great. Of course, we got it a little later, so we had to start developing it by looking at international standards. But the best thing about India at this moment, with women's cricket, is the investment that's coming in, and the investment they get to groom a player. I mean, very late in our careers, we realised the importance of fitness and all of those things. But I'm sure the club and the initiative are only going to promote or help them understand more about what is actually needed for the next level, and I'm sure they'll be well-prepped. So, like, clubs and all of these people coming into cricket--I mean, men's cricket already had that--and for them to now come into women's cricket is just amazing," she said.

"I'm sure a lot of girls are going to benefit from it. In terms of the number of girls getting impacted, it's going to be a lot more, and I'm sure within 3-4 years we'll see the changes and differences, even in the Indian side and their performances," she added.

Mandhana, Speaks as a Captain of Ratnagiri Jets said, on corporate leagues are promoting women's cricket, "I feel, for women's cricket to have this sort of stage is amazing, and the very fact that state associations and also the WPL--the way they have supported it--shows that, of course, women's cricket can generate revenues, which is an amazing thing for women's cricket. And people are ready to invest money into it. I mean, the more professional the sport gets, it's only going to get better, especially for grassroots-level cricketers. For them, I think this is just amazing. So, from my point of view, of course, promotion is one thing, but I think we are well beyond that in women's cricket. I see it as people being ready to invest, and that shows that women's cricket is growing and people want to watch it."

Mandhana, on winning the title in the inaugural season of WMPL and handling pressure, "I mean, the first time I spoke to them and they--of course, after the introduction--said they'd won the first two editions, and I was like, "Oh, okay." But no, not pressure. I mean, you know, someone who's already won it--and as Devika ma'am said, they've been part of the MPL--so they know what is needed for franchise cricket, especially in state cricket. You know, to have that awareness is amazing, and that's only going to help. I wouldn't take it as pressure. I mean, there is pressure every time you step on the field, so you don't need to take any added pressure. Whenever you wear a jersey and represent a team, you want to do the best for them--so that pressure is always there. But we'll take that as motivation rather than pressure."

Mandhana, message for the team and opinion on leading the side, " Firstly, I'll, of course, have a nice conversation with them, and the only message which I believe in is: you play cricket to have fun, enjoy, and actually have a really positive environment. Because, like, you win trophies, you don't win trophies--but what you remember is the journey of that one month or those 20 days when we are going to be part of one squad. And that's the only thing. I mean, let's just have a lot of fun together. There's nothing like--I don't really believe in something like senior or junior. It's just more experience and less experience."

"I mean, when you start playing cricket at a place like I started--of course, I still play whenever I get an opportunity--but you started at Maharashtra, so firstly, to know that Maharashtra is starting a women's league, I was very happy and excited. And of course, whenever the opportunity comes to represent a team, as I said, I mean it's always a new role, an exciting role, so of course, I was really excited and happy. And more importantly, I was very excited for the girls of Maharashtra--I mean, for them to get this platform and to express themselves. So yeah, really looking forward to that," she added.