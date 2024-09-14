Menu Explore
Fraser McGurk becomes 2nd youngest Australian to score T20I fifty

ANI |
Sep 14, 2024 06:12 PM IST

The young hard-hitting top-order batter achieved this feat during Australia's second T20I against England at Cardiff.

Cardiff [UK], : Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk became the second-youngest player to score a T20I half-century for his country on Friday.

Fraser McGurk becomes 2nd youngest Australian to score T20I fifty
Fraser McGurk becomes 2nd youngest Australian to score T20I fifty

The young, hard-hitting top-order batter achieved this feat during Australia's second T20I against England in Cardiff.

McGurk scored 50 off just 31 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 161.29, and he reached his half-century at 22 years and 155 days old.

After a difficult start to his T20I career in the recently concluded T20I series against England, where he managed only 16 runs across three innings, this innings has marked a breakthrough for the batter.

Former opener David Warner remains the youngest Australian to score a T20I fifty, having made 89 off 43 balls against South Africa in January 2009, at 22 years and 76 days old. That was Warner's international debut, where he took on the likes of Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis, and Johan Botha with an aggressive approach that became his trademark in later years.

In the match, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Openers Matthew Short and Travis Head put together a 52-run opening stand.

While Australia struggled to form larger partnerships, notable contributions from Jake Fraser-McGurk , Josh Inglis , and a late cameo from Aaron Hardie lifted Australia to 193/6 in their 20 overs.

Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone were the standout bowlers for England.

In pursuit of 194, England's captain Phil Salt led with intent, though his side lost early wickets and found themselves at 79/3. A 90-run partnership between Livingstone and Jacob Bethell steered England to a three-wicket victory with an over to spare.

Livingstone was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
