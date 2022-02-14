From CSK nets to multi-million contract, Mumbai’s Prashant Solanki charts dream course

Solanki is not worried whether he gets picked in the playing XI. He feels that being part of the CSK setup last year made him a better bowler and he hopes that another stint will do him further good.

“Being net bowlers, they could have easily neglected us but they (all players) were very approachable. The support staff treated us like a family. They even managed our workload,” he adds.

“I’m clearer in my head. I learnt that if you focus on the process, your results will follow. Mahi bhai was very approachable. He was very kind to answers queries. He was always giving me confidence. He always said “clearer you are in the head, the better you are on the field.”

So, what is his biggest learning when he spent couple of months with the team and especially MS Dhoni?

CSK may also be looking at Solanki as someone whom they can groom for the long term. Also, with the bulk of 2022 IPL expected to be played in Mumbai, his knowledge of local conditions may come in handy.

Another reason might be CSK not having a leg-spinner in their ranks as they did not bid for Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma. The latter was eventually picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the accelerated auction.

“Maybe I must have done something right during that stint so that they bid for me,” says an ecstatic Solanki.

So, what promoted CSK to spend such a huge amount on a novice with no T20 experience? Solanki was among the CSK net bowlers, along with teammate and pacer Tushar Deshpande (he was also picked by CSK), during the second leg of last year’s IPL which was played in the UAE.

In two seasons, Solanki has played nine List A matches for Mumbai—all in the Vijay Hazare Trophy—and has picked up 21 wickets at a strike rate of 23.1. He was part of the squad for 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but was downed with Covid and has played just one T20 match. The only T20 experience he has is stint in Mumbai T20 and other local tournaments.

“That (lockdown) was like a perfect time for me to shed those extra kilos. I trained twice a day at home with whatever equipment I had. Then I use to do HIIT workouts, controlled my diet and within few months results started to show.”

The coaches were happy with him as far as his skills were concerned but pushed him to focus on his fitness. It was not easy for someone who loves his food but his coaches egged him on.

“I was always on the heavier side throughout my junior days. I wasn’t too keen on fitness as well and focussed more on performing. But when people started questioning me about my fitness standards, my weight, it hit me,” says Solanki, who played all his junior cricket for MIG Cricket Club under Prashant Shetty and now plays for DY Patil.

The motivation to lose weight came when he was part of the Mumbai Under-23 team for the Vizzy Trophy before the 2020 lockdown. Seeing how hard his teammates trained inspired him and that’s where it all began.

“I was just praying that someone picks me up. But getting picked by CSK is a dream come true,” says Solanki when quizzed about fetching such a high amount.

The soon-to-be 22-year-old was on the edge of his hotel bed in Ahmedabad—where Mumbai team will play their Ranji Trophy matches—as his name popped up for bidding. His heart raced as CSK and Rajasthan Royals fought to bring him on their roster. To be in quarantine, that ended on Monday, made matters worse. His only companion was his mobile phone with his parents constantly on the line trying to keep him sane.

The icing on the cake came on Sunday when the leg-spinner was picked for ₹1.2 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL mega auction.

A Mumbai debut for the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy followed where he emerged as their top wicket-taker with 15 scalps in six matches, and on the way, played a crucial role in them winning the tournament.

The ratification, when he took the field, was instant. He felt fitter, bowled confidently, and more importantly, showed Mumbai selectors that he can put in the hard yards to take his game to the next level.

