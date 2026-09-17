From Faridkot to India: Naman Dhir’s breakthrough moment

Chandigarh: The last fortnight has been nothing short of transformational for Naman Dhir. The lanky all-rounder from Faridkot has gone from dominating the recently concluded Mankind Pharma Sher-E-Punjab T20 League to earning his maiden call-up to the Indian ODI team for the three-match home series against the West Indies.

Naman Dhir after completing his century against Mohali Kings during the Sher e Punjab T20 Trophy. In this match, he scored 173. (HT)

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Dhir’s selection comes on the back of a remarkable run in the Punjab T20 League, where he was one of the standout performers for eventual champions Amritsar Soormas. The 26-year-old accumulated a chart-topping 655 runs in 10 matches at a staggering strike rate of 217.61, including a breathtaking 173 against Mohali Kings.

It was the kind of performance that demanded attention.

His 173, laced with 16 fours and 12 sixes, was not merely an exhibition of power hitting. Dhir’s innings was built around an uncomplicated approach — watch the ball and play it on merit.

“I was thinking from the first ball that I just had to play the merit of the ball. So, I didn’t pay attention to my score. Whatever I did after reaching 150, I was still thinking that I should play every shot on the merit of the ball,” Dhir said, reflecting on his sensational knock.

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{{^usCountry}} His form became even more significant in the absence of Punjab and India T20 star Abhishek Sharma, who left the Amritsar camp midway through the competition to join the national team. Dhir stepped up both as a batter and leader, taking responsibility for the team and helping guide the Soormas to the title. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His form became even more significant in the absence of Punjab and India T20 star Abhishek Sharma, who left the Amritsar camp midway through the competition to join the national team. Dhir stepped up both as a batter and leader, taking responsibility for the team and helping guide the Soormas to the title. {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, during the record-breaking 173, Dhir opened the innings while Abhishek, who was initially expected to occupy the top order, batted in the middle order.

There was little surprise when former India star Yuvraj Singh presented Dhir with the Player of the Tournament award after Amritsar defeated Ludhiana Lions in the final.

For Dhir, the India call-up is the latest chapter in a journey that has steadily gathered momentum. Mumbai Indians first spotted his potential at the 2024 IPL auction, signing him for ₹20 lakh. Although he was released after that season, the franchise showed its faith in him at the 2025 auction, becoming the only team to use the Right to Match option for him — this time for a significantly higher ₹5.25 crore.

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His IPL exposure has given Dhir an opportunity to operate in a high-pressure environment alongside some of the world’s leading cricketers. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball, coupled with his aggressive approach, has increasingly made him a valuable modern-day T20 cricketer.

He had also initially been picked for the Australia A one-dayers, another indication that he was firmly on the national selectors’ radar.

For Manish Sharma, former India U-19 cricketer and coach of Punjab’s senior men’s team and Amritsar Soormas, Dhir’s selection is a natural progression.

“Naman is a very sorted cricketer who knows his role very well. He has done well playing for Punjab in the last couple of years. His adaptability to different formats is also good. He is a good example of a modern-day cricketer who grabs his chances well. What he did for the Amritsar team in the Sher-E-Punjab Trophy speaks volumes about his current form,” Sharma said. “IPL exposure has also made him impactful cricketer. Not only his hitting but also his strike rotation has been phenomenal. His off-spin makes him utility all-rounder,” said Sharma.

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The conditions in the Punjab league were hardly easy, with players having to deal with hot and humid weather. Yet Dhir seemed to thrive in them, repeatedly producing innings of remarkable intent and consistency.

“Playing in such hot and humid conditions during the league and just dominating every game, Naman showed his character. His sensibilities as captain also came good for the Amritsar team. The way he was hitting those sixes and fours in the matches was like watching cinema,” Sharma said.

The coach believes Dhir’s ability to shoulder responsibility in Abhishek’s absence was equally important.

“In Abhishek’s absence, he wanted Amritsar to win the title. It is not easy to cement a place in the Indian team nowadays with so much competition. I am sure he is going to grab the chance with both hands and make it count. After all, his dream has come true,” Sharma added.

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The Amritsar team was not doing well in the Punjab league having lost three out of four games but Dhir’s performance thereafter got the team back on track.

With India’s selectors looking at him for a middle-order role, the West Indies series will provide the Faridkot cricketer with his first taste of international cricket. The journey from Punjab’s domestic circuit, through the IPL and now to the Indian dressing room has been swift.

For a player who spent the last fortnight making bowlers around Punjab pay for their mistakes, the next challenge will be markedly different — facing international bowlers while wearing the India jersey.

But if his recent run is any indication, Dhir will not be short on confidence.

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