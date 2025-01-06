From Jasprit Bumrah masterclass to KL Rahul conundrum: Five takeaways from India's Border-Gavaskar series campaign

After a decade of India dominating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia finally wrestled back the rolling trophy with a 3-1 series win sealed at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was an up-and-down series for an Indian team in transition, with plenty to pick up on and to reflect on in the wake of the performances. Here are five key takeaways. Members of the Indian team walk off the SCG pitch after being beaten by Australia.(AAP Image via REUTERS)

Bumrah best in world, but workload potentially unsustainable

Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire regularly throughout the series, taking a record-breaking 32 wickets at 13.06. His ability to keep India competitive in games made it a one-man-show at times, with all who watched supremely impressed by the quality and potency of his bowling. However, it caught up for India’s star, as back spasms affected his bowling in Sydney. Taking care of Bumrah’s health and longevity is key for India across formats.

India must use pace resources better

Although the team missed Mohammed Shami, the consistent choice to use three front-line seamers also bit India as they looked one pacer short on many occasions. Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana impressed at different times, but India did miss a trick by not trusting two at the same time. There were also some questions regarding why Mukesh Kumar was sent home from the squad after similar bowler Scott Boland’s terrific performances.

The future for Rohit and Virat

It was an unhappy tour for India’s two stalwarts of this generation. The pair combined for a meagre 221 runs in 14 innings, Virat Kohli’s century in Perth the only score of significance. Rohit Sharma was ultimately not involved in the final Test, and while he has pushed away talks of this being permanent, Indian fans do wonder what their status will be when Indian Test cricket returns.

KL-Jaiswal India’s long-term openers?

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both impressed opening the batting in different ways, especially given how consistently difficult conditions proved to be in Australia. Both had quieter knocks, but also provided an indication of why their combination might be exactly what India needs at the top. Especially in overseas conditions, this could be India’s look at the top for the coming future.

Inauspicious start for Gautam Gambhir Test stint

Gautam Gambhir’s torrid time in charge of the Test unit continued. After beating Bangladesh, Gambhir has overseen India losing six of their next eight Test matches, winning only one. With questions having already existed given his pedigree only being in T20s, this is sure to put more pressure on his shoulders. Do India persist with him or look elsewhere before the next WTC cycle?