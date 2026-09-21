From one basher to another: Will Sanath Jayasuriya’s views on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reach Indian team management?

Many compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar. Some saw shades of the great Brian Lara, while others went on a completely different tangent and likened him to Don Bradman. But the one name many forget, whose game Sooryavanshi perhaps most closely resembles, is Sanath Jayasuriya. Both are left-handed batters, both are openers, and both are equally destructive. In fact, at this stage of his career, Sooryavanshi may already be more destructive than Jayasuriya was. But what the Matara Mauler went on to achieve during his glittering Sri Lankan career is another matter altogether, and matching it would be a huge honour for Sooryavanshi.

Sanath Jayasuriya, right, with an interesting take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (AFP)

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The wonderkid, however, has experienced a mixed bag over the last couple of months. He made his debut against England in June and also played against Zimbabwe. But in the recently concluded home T20I series, Sooryavanshi was benched and did not get a single game. Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s assessment was clear and to the point: the boy will have to wait. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have a huge lead over him. However, Jayasuriya made an interesting point about Sooryavanshi that is tough to ignore. The Sri Lankan legend wants Sooryavanshi to be left alone, convinced that the outcome could be far beyond anyone’s imagination.

“I think, let him play. He is the future for India. He has got a lot of time, so give him the opportunity and space to do well, and he will do well. The opportunities will come. I can’t tell where he can play, it depends. When the opportunities will come, he will grab it,” Jayasuriya is quoted as saying by PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Jayasuriya’s assessment comes at an interesting time in Indian cricket. Sooryavanshi is 15 and has his whole career ahead of him. Then again, there is merit in what he says. Sooryavanshi is a once-in-a-generation talent, and every time an opportunity has come his way, he has gone all guns blazing. Not once has he flattered to deceive. Sooryavanshi has had more hits than misses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jayasuriya’s assessment comes at an interesting time in Indian cricket. Sooryavanshi is 15 and has his whole career ahead of him. Then again, there is merit in what he says. Sooryavanshi is a once-in-a-generation talent, and every time an opportunity has come his way, he has gone all guns blazing. Not once has he flattered to deceive. Sooryavanshi has had more hits than misses {{/usCountry}}

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At the Under-19 World Cup, even beyond his 175 in the final, Sooryavanshi scored 52 against Zimbabwe, 72 against Bangladesh and 68 against Afghanistan. All three were his team’s top scores. A couple of months ago, when India A faced Sri Lanka A, Sooryavanshi overcame his initial struggles to blast a match-winning 94 in the final. He has succeeded far more often than he has failed.

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In fact, before making his India debut, he had hardly put a foot wrong in a series. He belted centuries in Australia, England and South Africa. And who can forget his two record-breaking IPL seasons with Rajasthan Royals, the first of which shot him into the limelight?

For someone who’s been endorsed to play Test cricket by the one and only Sachin Tendulkar, what more does he need? Sooryavanshi is at a stage in his career when benched or not, it does no harm. At the end of the day, there’s no hiding from the fact that he was found out by the pace of Jofra Archer in England. International cricket is a different kettle of fish, taking nothing away from Sooryavanshi’s previous accomplishments. However, by giving him more games against lesser opponents like Japan and Nepal, no harm would come to either Samson. Smaller grounder, weaker opponents… Sooryavanshi, with bat in hand, is a blockbuster prospect.

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So while there is no compulsion to rush him in, pushing Sooryavanshi to play more games, as Jayasuriya rightly pointed out, could be a gamble that pays off handsomely for India.