'From postpaid, he has forced himself to become a prepaid connection': Ex-India spinner's hilarious take on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has received flak for his shot selection during the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Batting in the second innings, Pant charged down the wicket to Lungi Ngidi, only to nick the ball and be out caught behind for a three-ball duck. Following the dismissal, former cricketers have chipped in with their opinions, with most slamming the India wicketkeeper for playing a reckless stroke.

Joining the bandwagon is former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, who has come up with a rather hilarious take on the wicketkeeper batter linking it to the 23-year-old's shot selection.

“Pant with his shot selection has forced himself from being a postpaid connect to a prepaid,” Ojha tweeted.

The former left-arm spinner had his say on India's Playing XI for the Cape Town Test starting Tuesday. With Virat Kohli confirming that Mohammed Siraj is out due to the injury sustained during the second Test at the Wanderers, Ojha has picked between Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma to be the 27-year-old pacer's replacement for the Newlands decider.

Furthermore, with Kohli returning, another change is confirmed for India, and like many others, Ojha feels it will be Hanuma Vihari, who will be making way for his captain.

"If Siraj is not available for tomorrow's game, Ishant should play. It will be very surprising if he doesn’t. Unfortunately, Vihari will make way for Virat," Ojha's tweet mentioned.