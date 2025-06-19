From Sachin to Shubman: ‘No 4 is a great position to bat’

Mumbai: After a lot of deliberation since the Pataudi Trophy was retired, all future Test matches between India and England will be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Their signatures engraved, the trophy also features images of Anderson and Tendulkar, the two most capped Test players in action. James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar pose with the trophy named after them on the eve of first Test. (BCCI/X)

In this interview Tendulkar talks about the honour, his role in carrying forward Pataudi’s legacy and India’s prospects in the five-Test series beginning on Friday under young captain Shubman Gill.

Excerpts:

How proud are you to have a trophy named with Anderson for a series where it all began for you?

It feels great. I was not expecting this honour. A lot of things have happened for me in England. The first flight I took in my life was travelling to London with Star Cricket Club in 1988. The first hundred I scored was in England in 1990 at Old Trafford. I became the first non-Yorkshire-ite to play for the county in 1992. I surpassed Sir Don Bradman’s record of most centuries at Headingley in 2002. Now to know that the trophy is named after me and Anderson is a huge honour.

How important was it for you to protect the Pataudi legacy?

I know the Pataudi Trophy was retired some time ago by ECB and the BCCI. When I got to know (about the renaming), my first phone call was to the Pataudi family. I informed them everything and we discussed ways to keep Pataudi’s legacy alive. He has been instrumental in inspiring so many generations. I said that I’ll do everything possible. Let me come back to you.

After that, I made calls to Mr Jay Shah (ICC Chairman), BCCI and the ECB and discussed various things. There were a number of ideas discussed and eventually we all were convinced to introduce the Pataudi Medal of Excellence for the winning captain. Mr Pataudi was known for his leadership and a winning captain getting a medal was a perfect match. In the end, naming the trophy after us was good, but we are also happy that we’ve been able to keep the Pataudi legacy alive.

In the first series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India have a new captain and a new No. 4 in Shubman Gill. What sort of challenge awaits him?

With captaincy, the first thing I am going to tell Shubman is to forget the outside world and how they react to whatever call he takes. Those calls would have been discussed with the coach, management and senior cricketers. So long as the plans are being executed, one need not worry about the outside world.

There will be some positive opinions, some negative opinions. Some will think he is being too aggressive, some will think that he is being too defensive...you can’t go according to what the outside world is thinking.

As far as batting at No. 4 is concerned, it’s a spot that I batted most of my career. I enjoyed batting at four. There were various situations that I encountered – on occasions I walked in at 10/2 and on others on 200/2. He will encounter that. It’s a wonderful position to bat. I wish Shubman all the best. He has to just go out and enjoy the game. Above all, stay committed to giving of his best like he has always.

The India team is going through a transition phase...

This churn has happened for decades in the past. This churn is absolutely normal when players retire and the new lot comes in. That is exactly what happened when all of us retired. So, let’s hope that we are supporting them to bring laurels to our nation. I feel as far as the talent is concerned, it’s very much there. We just need to wait and watch. I am quite confident that they will put up a good show.

Does England’s inexperienced bowing attack even out the contest?

Eventually, whoever is there, it is about how you play. When India beat Australia in Brisbane (2021), we were without six-seven key players from our playing 11. So, whoever is there against you, you have to execute plans to the best of your ability. Because they will still pose a challenge. They are being picked because they are good enough to represent the country. And whoever the bowler is, the batter requires one delivery to be dismissed.

So, I would say, yes, the experience of Anderson and (Stuart) Broad together is a different cup of tea. Possibly they are also going through that transitional period. (But) It’s important to stay on your toes.