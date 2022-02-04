From U19 success to IPL mega bucks, a tried and tested route

Exactly a week after competing in the U-19 World Cup final on Saturday, India’s young cricketers will be involved in a competitive exercise of a wholly different nature. It’s that time of the year again when the IPL auction – set to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 – comes around. Given that this will be a mega auction with teams starting virtually from scratch following the addition of two new franchises, an intense scramble to pick the best of the U-19 players is likely to unfold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many in the U-19 team – led by Yash Dhull – have already caught the eye with their displays in the Caribbean. Regardless of how the final against England pans out, investing in these U-19 players is often a sound decision by the franchises. Once you rope in a promising player early, the possibility of a long association can be rewarding.

Virat Kohli’s stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore is a case in point. Fresh from winning the U-19 World Cup title as skipper in 2008, Kohli was picked by RCB for $50,000 in a special draft for U-19 players. Even if his first season was a steep learning curve in the high-pressure environment of the IPL, their partnership continues to be strong more than a decade later. “The moment when we (the U-19 players) were picked was so amazing. We couldn’t believe the amount we got picked for because it was absolutely crazy,” Kohli said in an RCB podcast recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was a salary cap for the U-19 players in the inaugural edition before that limit was removed. So, a teenage Rishabh Pant could fetch ₹1.9 crore after he burst onto the big stage at the 2016 U19 World Cup, while Ravi Bishnoi, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, went for ₹2 crore to Punjab Kings from a base price of ₹20 lakh ahead of the 2020 season.

Future stars

Among the current bunch, Dhull, Raj Angad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Harnoor Singh, Kaushal Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam and Vasu Vats are the eight players who will go under the hammer next weekend.

After his century in the semi-final against Australia, Dhull is certain to be on the radar of many franchises. Aside from the batting, the Delhi boy is a razor-sharp fielder and also considered tactically astute–a key factor in his elevation as U-19 captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The IPL auction is there, but my focus is on the present matches. If I concentrate on doing well now, good things will happen in the future too,” said Dhull before the semi-final, understandably reserved about his IPL hopes.

Dhull’s base price– ₹20 lakh–is the same as the rest of the U-19 players barring one. Hangargekar’s slightly higher base price of ₹30 lakh suggests he is confident of sparking heavy interest. The 19-year-old pacer from Maharashtra is capable of clocking speeds of 140kmph on a consistent basis. He is also a handy lower-order batter who likes to deal in sixes.

“The way the boys have played is fabulous. From what I have watched, they have shown maturity beyond their age,” said Bharat Arun, bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. “There are some interesting guys in the line-up. With 10 IPL teams around, there would be some good interest shown in these boys. And if they win the WC, they will be announcing themselves to all the franchises.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh’s Bawa is another promising all-rounder. Against Uganda in the group stage, he smashed 162* to break Shikhar Dhawan’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the tournament. Left-arm spinner Ostwal is India’s leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vivek Krishnan Vivek Krishnan is a sports journalist who enjoys covering cricket and football among other disciplines. He wanted to be a cricketer himself but has gladly settled for watching and writing on different sports....view detail