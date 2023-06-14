'From what I have seen, Babar Azam can surpass Virat Kohli': Imran Khan's audacious prediction ahead of 2023 World Cup

Discussions among fans revolving modern-era cricket has evolved from picking the best batter among the Fab Four to choosing the better player between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The continued rise of Babar over the last couple of years, both as a captain and more as a player across formats has given world cricket that Kohli vibes purely on his consistency and ability to break and rewrite records. While world cricket remains divided on the debate, former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan made an audacious remark on Babar ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Imran Khan feels Babar Azam will surely break Virat Kohli's records

Speaking to a local journalist, Pakistan legend admitted that though he has been away from the sports for while now, he believes Kohli and Babar belong to the same class of batters and based on what he has seen of the incumbent Pakistan captain, he strongly feels that the youngster can take down the 33-year-old's batting records.

"I haven't recently seen cricket, but I believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same class. Babar Azam can surpass Virat Kohli; he is that good, from what I have seen," Khan said.

Despite being divided by world cricket, the two stalwarts share an excellent rapport of the field which was significantly highlighted by Babar's social-media act to show support towards Kohli's batting struggle last year.

Later in an interview during Asia Cup last year, Kohli was nothing but all praise for the 28-year-old. He said: "Babar is a very nice guy. I have always had good conversations with him. I am not sure about kinship since he is much younger to me, but there is respect. There is always respect."

During that interview he also recalled his first ever meeting with Babar, which was in 2019 World Cup in England. "He was always keen to learn. He spoke to me after our game in the 2019 World Cup. I have always said he is keen to learn, and there’s no surprise that he is playing like this in all formats of the game. He is obviously a very talented player," Kohli added.

