IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Full England squad clears COVID-19 tests, to train from Tuesday
cricket

Full England squad clears COVID-19 tests, to train from Tuesday

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for an earlier assignment, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)

Members of the touring England cricket team have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, clearing the way for their first training session three days before the opening Test against India beginning here on Friday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for an earlier assignment, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.

"All PCR tests from yesterday's test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST)," read an update from the England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson.

India vs England - Full Coverage of the upcoming series

The England squad had flown into Chennai from Sri Lanka on Wednesday, having won the Test series 2-0 there.

The four-Test series against Virat Kohli's men is going to be a much bigger challenge for the side, which last won in India in 2012.

India are on a roll having beaten Australia in their own backyard twice in the last three years, most recently in January this year. PTI BS PM PM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

cricket

'He is going to be a bit of a legend': Brad Hogg picks India batsman to become one of world's best for next

UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:24 PM IST
cricket

50 per cent crowd for 2nd India-England Test; media also allowed to cover from press box

UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:28 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP