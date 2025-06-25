Gambhir fires back after India lean too hard on Jasprit Bumrah in toothless bowling display: 'How do we develop them?'

Gautam Gambhir has come to the defence of India’s raw pace unit after the side's five-wicket defeat to England in the opening Test at Headingley. The Indian head coach acknowledged the visible gaps in the bowling attack beyond Jasprit Bumrah but strongly urged that judgment after every match could derail the growth of young players. India, who had posted 471 in the first innings, failed to protect a 371-run target as England coasted home comfortably on Day 5. Gautam Gambhir spoke in detail about India's bowling attack after the side faced a 5-wicket loss in the first Test in Leeds(PTI)

“This pace attack comprises of one bowler who has played four Tests (Prasidh Krishna), there is another who has played two Tests (Harshit Rana) and one who hasn't played a Test (Arshdeep Singh),” Gambhir said after the loss.

“In ODIs, it doesn't matter, but on tours of England and Australia, these are tough places. It is like throwing them in the sea. If we start judging bowlers after every Test, how do we develop them?”

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul in the first innings stood out, but the rest of the attack lacked consistency and penetration across both innings. Despite conceding 128 runs in the first innings, Prasidh finished with five wickets in the match, an effort Gambhir chose to highlight.

“If we leave out Bumrah and Siraj, there is not much experience in the line-up, but we need to back them as they have got talent,” he said. “Prasidh got five wickets, and he has all the ingredients of becoming a very good Test match bowler.”

On Shardul's use

Shardul Thakur, meanwhile, bowled just 16 overs in the entire match, and only six in the first innings, prompting questions over his role. But Gambhir backed the tactical call.

“Sometimes, the captain goes with his instincts, and Ravindra Jadeja gave us control in the first innings, that was important, and we could rotate our three pacers at the other end,” he explained.

“We know what Shardul's quality is, and that is why he is playing for India and is in the dressing room. Just because he is the fourth seamer does not necessarily mean that he has to be brought ahead of a spinner.”

Team India will return to action on July 2 for the second Test of the series, starting at Edgbaston in Birmingham.