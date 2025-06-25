Injury concern for Jasprit Bumrah already? Shubman Gill explains why India pacer didn’t bowl in final stages of 1st Test

Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was missing from action in the dying moments of the Headingley Test on Tuesday, raising eyebrows as England raced to a five-wicket win. Despite the new ball being taken immediately after the 80th over, a moment tailor-made for Bumrah’s return, captain Shubman Gill chose to hand it to Mohammed Siraj instead, while persisting with Ravindra Jadeja from the other end. India's Jasprit Bumrah during Day 5 of the Leeds Test(Action Images via Reuters)

The decision didn't yield the desired results. With only 21 runs needed for victory, England’s wicketkeeper Jamie Smith showed no hesitation, going after Jadeja with ruthless intent. He plundered 18 runs in a single over, sealing a memorable 371-run chase for the hosts, their second-highest in Test history.

Bumrah’s absence from the attack during the decisive final phase left fans significantly concerned. Moments before India took the second new ball, Bumrah was seen receiving a shoulder massage on the field, a sight that reignited hopes of a last-ditch effort from India to script a miracle finish. But as England edged closer to the target, Bumrah remained on the field without taking the ball, fuelling speculation over a potential fitness concern.

Gill, however, dismissed concerns over Bumrah’s fitness, insisting the pacer was fully fit. He explained that the decision was tactical, aimed at giving other bowlers a shot with England needing only a handful of runs. Still, the omission of Bumrah at a crunch moment raised serious questions about India’s intent and game awareness in the final stretch.

“No, he's completely fit. Nothing like that. They were 15 or 20 runs left, so we just wanted to give it to some other bowlers, but he is definitely fit,” Gill told the BBC after the match.

Bumrah went wicketless in the second innings after a five-for in the first. After a frustrating 188-run opening stand through which Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley pounced on India's inconsistent line and lengths, Prasidh Krishna struck twice to ignite hopes. Shardul Thakur, then, took two wickets in a single over before Jadeja removed captain Ben Stokes. However, Joe Root and Jamie Smith ensured the hosts comfortably cruised over the line to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Will Bumrah play next Test?

Gill was also asked whether the team has decided on India's premier fast bowler's availability for the next Test at Edgbaston. However, the Indian captain remained tight-lipped on that front.

“It's definitely match-by-match. We've got a good break after this match. Once we go to Birmingham and see the wicket, we will see if he's going to play that one or not,” said Gill.