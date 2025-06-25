Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted for dancing in front of English crowd after dropping 4 catches: 'If Rohit Sharma was captain…'

India’s crushing loss in the opening Test at Headingley has left fans frustrated, and no one is feeling the heat more than Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young batter, who endured a nightmare outing in the slips with over six dropped catches across both innings, has now drawn criticism for a video circulating online, one that shows him smiling and dancing soon after dropping another catch during Day 5 of the Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal playfully engaged with the English crowd during Day 5, but the timing of it didn't sit well with fans online(X)

While on paper, Jaiswal’s first-innings century was a highlight, his repeated lapses in the field proved costly at key moments. From shelling multiple chances in the first innings to allowing Ben Duckett a lifeline in the second, his mistakes piled up. But what really sparked backlash was the timing of the viral clip. In it, Jaiswal can be seen in high spirits, dancing, grinning, soon after he dropped Duckett, just as the batter was about to reach his century.

Fans were quick to call out the optics. The mood was understandably sombre after England completed their second-highest successful chase in Test history, gunning down a daunting target of 371 with remarkable composure. Ben Duckett led the charge with a majestic 149, and Zak Crawley’s fluent 65 added to the early damage. A middle-order stutter gave India brief hope, but Joe Root (53)* and debutant Jamie Smith (44)* calmly closed out the match with an unbeaten 71-run stand.

Here's how the fans reacted:

India’s bowlers were left searching for answers as the English openers set the tone in the morning session of the final day. Even Jasprit Bumrah, who had claimed a five-for in the first innings, couldn't breach the English duo of Duckett and Zak Crawley, who put up a valiant 188-run stand. Prasidh Krishna raised hopes with quick wickets late in the day, and Shardul Thakur triggered a double breakthrough by removing Duckett and Brook in back-to-back deliveries. But it wasn’t enough.

What made matters worse was India’s fielding. The dropped chances haunted them, and Jaiswal was at the heart of most of those lapses. The youngster dropped three catches off Bumrah's bowling in the first innings, and his costly drop of Duckett led to the batter not only smashing a century, but also building on it with a strong 149.

With emotions still raw, the video of him in a seemingly carefree mood was never going to be received lightly by fans on social media.

India trail the series 0-1, with the second Test scheduled at Edgbaston from July 2.