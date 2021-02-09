Home / Cricket / Gambhir lauds IDCA for scheduling National Zonal Championship
The tournament to be held from March 1 to 5 will witness talents from across the country compete for the title.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:03 PM IST
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has lauded the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) for taking the initiative to organise the 50-over National Zonal Championship next month, ahead of the Deaf ICC World Cup 2022.

The performances in this tournament will define players' chances of securing a place in next year's Deaf ICC World Cup to be held in Dubai.

"I am proud of the initiative taken by the Deaf Cricket Association of India to promote cricket and for introducing the National Zonal Championship tournament prior to the Deaf ICC World Cup 2022," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

"This tournament is important for the players as their performance will be a critical aspect in their selection. I wish all the teams and the Deaf Cricket Association of India all the best for the upcoming World Cup," Gambhir added in a statement issued by IDCA.

The winners of the tournament will get a cash reward of 1,00,001 while the runner-up team will be awarded a cash prize of 50,001.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
