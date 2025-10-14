Gambhir spells his outlook as games come thick and fast

New Delhi: The first question of Gautam Gambhir’s post-match press conference immediately put the West Indies Tests into perspective, by not being about the series itself. It almost seemed to say that the series is done, now let us move on to serious business — the white-ball contests against Australia, the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and the two-Test home series against South Africa, the world Test champions, that will follow. India skipper Shubman Gill, coach Gautam Gambhir and spinner Kuldeep Yadav pose with the trophy after their 2-0 Test series win over West Indies in Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

But with the current schedule being as packed as it is, Gambhir feels one can’t look too far ahead.

“I think it is very important to stay in the present… that is something which is very important,” said the India head coach. “Obviously they (Rohit and Virat) are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be helpful in Australia as well. Hopefully those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly as a team we will have a successful series.”

But the overlap of formats is going to bring with it a set of challenges that the players will have to work hard, at an individual level, to overcome. The first ODIs will be played in Perth on Sunday with the three-game series followed by five T20Is.

“I was thinking when I was coming for this press conference that it is tough on players, especially those who are playing all the three formats. But I thought that the best thing that happened in this series was the way the Test guys prepared actually before the series,” said Gambhir. “Going to play the India A game against Australia A was very important and playing Ranji Trophy before the South Africa series is going to be equally important as well.”

He added: “I thought that is something which this group of players have done exceptionally well, they are preparing really well for the Test series and that is where you could see the results as well. So, for me, yes, sometimes it is difficult but that is what professionalism is all about, try and use the days to the best of their ability because we know that there are very quick turnarounds, especially from here to one-day cricket, then T20 cricket and then what after four days back to Test cricket.”

Gambhir also emphasised the value of playing cricket “rather than just going to NCA and working on their skills.” It will be interesting to see when the message has the desired effect.

With the team in transition mode, the role of the management assumes greater significance. Some of the seniors are on their last legs, others have just made their way out and there is sometimes the temptation to do a lot of chopping and changing. But Gambhir wants to give the youngsters time to show what they are truly about.

For a man who has a reputation of being brusque, Gambhir seems to have a soft edge too. He is fiercely protective of his team. That was seen in his passionate defence of Harshit Rana, who was singled out by a former chief selector on his podcast, and also in what he desires from the team.

“First and foremost you look at talent,” said Gambhir. “First and foremost you look at work ethics, you look at the characters in the dressing room, especially in red-ball cricket. You look at what they bring to the table apart from the amount of runs and wickets, how hungry they are, and if you got all those attributes, you will definitely have a successful Test career. And more importantly as a team we will have a successful run as well.”

He added: “So make sure, first you pick the right characters and then if you see that, try and give them a longer run so that they themselves should be content and happy that they have got a longer run rather than just chopping and changing.”

Gambhir also feels that picking or dropping a player isn’t just about being ruthless. There is an emotional side to the decision as well.

“I don’t like using this word dropping players because you don’t drop players, you only select players. And more importantly, when you leave out a player as a head coach, I should be emotional about it rather than just being very ruthless.”

The key for any coach or team at the end of the day is whether they can get the right results. Expectations of the fans are always immense in India.

“Ultimately, it is not only in your hands,” said Gambhir. “You can work honestly. You can do the right things. You can keep a good environment. You can make the players feel secure. You can take the right decisions which are important for Indian cricket. You can’t do anything more than that. Because after that, there is nothing in your hands. Ultimately, the players perform.

“A coach or a captain is only as good as his team. It is not only the captain, the coach also is only as good as his team.”