Games and bonding: Punjab Kings give a sneak-peek of team room ahead of IPL 2021- WATCH

Life inside a bio-secure bubble can be mentally taxing for players, especially during a long multi-week tournament like the Indian Premier League. But franchisees, since IPL 2020, have done everything possible to keep their players fresh and healthy. This gave birth to the idea of team rooms, which is an entertainment zone for the franchise and a part of the bio-bubble. Ahead of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings showed the world a sneak peek of their team room.

On Saturday, the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab posted a video on their official social media handles, giving the viewers an exclusive pass to their team room. The entire area is predominantly red, due to their team colour, and consists of many games like pool, table tennis, chess, and carrom board. They also have a video gaming zone.

WATCH| The team room of Punjab Kings

The video starts off with the camera panning left to right and back, showing the general view of the locker room with all the jerseys hung in their correct places. Next, head coach Anil Kumble is seen walking around, taking a look around, and checking all the arrangements.

That is followed by players flocking to the locker room and going to their respective seats to collect their jerseys, kitbags, and other necessary items from their boxes.

All the members of the club then assembled to play some games. They started off with the balancing act, where players are trying to balance a stick on the tip of one finger.

Table Tennis table and pool table inside the PBKS team room (screengrab) (Twitter)

In the 2020 edition, Punjab Kings finished sixth. During the 2021 IPL auction, they strengthened their squad, going for Dawid Malan - the No. 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world - and two Australian quicks in Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

Punjab Kings begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.