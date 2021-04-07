'Look what Russell's done for KKR but Maxwell's been very disappointing': Gambhir on RCB's 14.25 Cr buy for IPL

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said the ‘most unfortunate thing’ about Glenn Maxwell is that the Australian has not able to perform in the IPL despite being presented with the ideal platform to express himself. Gambhir’s comments came days before the opening match of IPL 2021 between Royal Challenger Bangalore – Maxwell’s new home in the IPL – and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Comparing Maxwell with another big-ticket all-rounder in the IPL, Andre Russell, who has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since 2014, Gambhir said the Australian big-hitter has been very disappointing throughout the IPL.

“The most unfortunate thing is that despite getting that platform, he has not succeeded, apart from that one season in 2014 where he set the IPL on fire. Had he done that, I think none of the franchises would have released him. Look at what Andre Russell has done for KKR and the amount of time he's spent at one franchise,” Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

Maxwell has scored more than 200 runs in one season only twice in his eight seasons in the IPL. His IPL average of 22 is considerably low than his career T20 average. Despite Maxwell’s low returns in the eight seasons that he has been a part of the Indian Premier League. Despite his low returns, franchises always seem to show interest in him because of his performances for Australia.

Gambhir, who had led Maxwell in the Delhi Capitals briefly in IPL 2018, said had the right-hander been consistent with the bat then he would not have played for so many franchises.

"Had Maxwell done really well in the IPL, he wouldn't have played for so many franchises, to be honest," Gambhir said. "He's played for so many franchises because he's not been consistent at all. We can't keep talking about 'he hasn't had the freedom' for the previous franchises he's played for… when he played for Delhi, he had a lot of freedom. Most of these franchises and coaches - because they think he's an X-factor - they want to try and provide him with the best platform where he can succeed.”

Maxwell has played for the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils before) and Punjab Kings (KXIP before) in the IPL. He was bought for a whopping ₹14.25 crores by RCB in the auctions held earlier this year.

"The only reason why a franchise releases you is because you haven't performed. The more franchises you play for, it just shows you haven't really been able to get settled in any of the franchises. Hopefully, he delivers this time around because every year, he keeps getting more and more money just because he does really well for Australia. So hopefully from RCB's point of view, he can do really well. He's probably got freedom more than any other player in the IPL. I feel he has been very disappointing throughout the IPL, but hopefully, this time around he can turn it," Gambhir said.