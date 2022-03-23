'You don't have to be best friends to perform': Gambhir expects 'professionals' Krunal, Hooda to 'win matches' for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants are one of the two new franchises (the other being Gujarat Titans) that were added to the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. The Super Giants, led by batter KL Rahul, will play against the fellow tournament debutants in the opening game of the season on March 28. The side finished the IPL Mega Auction with 21 players on their roster, including all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda, who share a rough history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'In the end, all Rishabh can do is..': Shane Watson gives his verdict on comparisons between Pant and MS Dhoni

Pandya and Hooda were involved in an ugly spat last year when the latter accused Krunal of abusive behavior during the duo's stint at Baroda in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In a mail sent to the Baroda Cricket Association, Hooda made a series of allegations on Pandya, including the use of abusive language and threats to be removed from the side.

However, both players are now reunited at the Lucknow Super Giants and the side's mentor Gautam Gambhir opened up on the incident between the two players. The former India cricketer, who had led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, stated that one doesn't “have to be friends” to perform on a cricket field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Look, you don't have to be best friends off the field to perform on it. They are professionals and they know that they have a job to do. You don't have to go out for dinner every night if you are playing in the same team. I have not been friends with everyone in every team that I have played in,” Gambhir told PTI.

“But that hasn't stopped me from giving my best when I am out there on the field. These are matured people and they know there are here to win matches for Lucknow.”

Deepak Hooda had left Baroda after making the allegations on Krunal, and now represents Rajasthan in India's domestic circuit.