Gautam Gambhir fuels Tilak Varma's leadership rise after T20I vice-captaincy call: 'Have to do that for India too'

For the third time in the last eight months, the BCCI selection committee has picked a different T20I vice-captain, with at least two of those appointments appearing to be part of a longer-term plan. Shubman Gill was handed the role ahead of the T20 World Cup and was widely seen as a potential successor to Suryakumar Yadav, only for the think tank to abandon that project before the home tournament. Axar Patel then replaced him as vice-captain for the World Cup campaign. Now, Tilak Varma has been entrusted with the responsibility for India's upcoming three T20I assignments — against Ireland, England and at the Asian Games.

Tilak Varma is the new T20I vice-captain

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Unlike previous appointments, however, Tilak's elevation appears to be part of a broader leadership roadmap. Conversations with head coach Gautam Gambhir suggest the team management views him as a player capable of taking on greater responsibilities in the future.

Speaking to the press in Dambulla ahead of the India A one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, where he is leading the side, Tilak opened up on his conversations around leadership with Gambhir. The youngster revealed that the India head coach wants him to treat every India A leadership opportunity as preparation for bigger responsibilities at the highest level.

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{{^usCountry}} "I never dreamt of leading my country. It’s a big opportunity to learn. Leading the country is the biggest thing. I’m feeling no pressure, just added responsibility. A few days ago, I was named vice-captain, and I am pretty excited about it. When you see that VC [vice-captain] in front of your name, it means there is more maturity coming into that senior category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I never dreamt of leading my country. It’s a big opportunity to learn. Leading the country is the biggest thing. I’m feeling no pressure, just added responsibility. A few days ago, I was named vice-captain, and I am pretty excited about it. When you see that VC [vice-captain] in front of your name, it means there is more maturity coming into that senior category. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Whenever I played for India, I talked to Gautam sir a lot about captaincy, and he told me, 'Whenever you lead India A, keep this in mind that you have to do that for India also.' So, I observe a lot and learn a lot on the ground. I was prepared and got the opportunity at the right time," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Whenever I played for India, I talked to Gautam sir a lot about captaincy, and he told me, 'Whenever you lead India A, keep this in mind that you have to do that for India also.' So, I observe a lot and learn a lot on the ground. I was prepared and got the opportunity at the right time," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Tilak is not new to leadership. In 2024, he was named India A captain for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where the side reached the semi-finals. A year later, he captained India A in an unofficial ODI series against South Africa A, guiding the team to a 2-1 series win.

Overall, he has led India A seven times across T20 and one-day formats, winning five of those matches. He also captained South Zone in the Duleep Trophy last season.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar cited that body of work while handing him the vice-captaincy role in T20Is.

"Shubman Gill was vice-captain leading into the T20 World Cup," Agarkar had explained last Saturday. "When we made a call to have two wicketkeepers, he missed out. Then Axar was vice-captain, replacing Gill. But like Shreyas, we're looking at what is best for the next two-year cycle.

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"Tilak is firstly a terrific player. It gives him an opportunity to learn on the job as well in case the need arises."

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