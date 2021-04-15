Home / Cricket / 'He had to deliver,' Gautam Gambhir explains 'most important thing' about Glenn Maxwell's crucial knock against SRH
IPL 2021: Former India cricketer and two-time IPL trophy-winning captain Gautam Gambhir praised Maxwell for his performances and explained the most important thing about his knock against Sunrisers.
Chennai: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI04_14_2021_000251B)(PTI)

When Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 crore at the auction in February, there were quite a few who questioned the decision. The Aussie allrounder struggled in IPL 2020, scoring just 108 runs in 14 games in the season for Punjab Kings.

But Maxwell has started off on the right foot for RCB in IPL 2021. He scored a well-made 39 in the first game of the season for Bangalore, and followed it up with a half century in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Former India cricketer and two-time IPL trophy-winning captain Gautam Gambhir praised Maxwell for his performances and explained the most important thing about his knock against Sunrisers.

“It was important for RCB. They put a lot of money and lot of faith in him. He had to deliver. Good that he has started the tournament very well. He is continuing from that first innings,” Gambhir said on Star Sports after the match.

“It was a very important innings (against SRH). it was an easy wicket, especially against Rashid Khan. He was very smart as well. He didn’t take any risk against Rashid. And the most important thing, he stayed till the end," he further added.

RCB pulled off a 6-run win over SRH on Wednesday to climb on top of the Indian Premier League 2021 table. They will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

