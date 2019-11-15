Gautam Gambhir names 3 cricketers MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings should release before IPL 2020

cricket

As the IPL trading window approaches its end, former India opener Gautam Gambhir named three possible cricketers MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings can release before the 13th season of IPL in 2020. Speaking at the post-lunch session on Day 2 of the India vs Bangladesh first Test match at Indore, Gambhir explained the host broadcasters how CSK can make their side stronger before the next season of IPL.

CSK returned to IPL in 2018 after serving a two-year ban and won the title that year. The MS Dhoni led side finished as runner-ups in the last season of IPL after Mumbai Indians beat them in the IPL 2019 final to win their record 4th title.

Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, believed CSK should let go leg-spinner Karn Sharma, medium pacer Mohit Sharma and overseas batsman Sam Billings in order to make their side better. While there are reports of CSK already releasing England batsman Sam Billings but there has been no official confirmation on that yet.

CSK, however, did confirm that they are set to release 5 cricketers from their squad.

Billings represented CSK in only 1 match in IPL 2019 before going back to England to World Cup preparations. The same was the story for India seamer Mohit Sharma and leg-spinner Karn Sharma as both of them played only one match in IPL 2019.

“With Imran Tahir already in their squad, Karn Sharma will hardly get to play,” said Gambhir.

Gambhir praised CSK for sticking to their strengths despite being criticized for framing a squad with players whose age was on the wrong side of 30.

“I always believe, in IPL it’s not about youngsters only, it’s about a particular season. That’s what CSK has done so well. They have been referred as an aged side they but concentrated on the present season,” said Gambhir.

The auction for IPL 2020 is slated to take place on December this year.