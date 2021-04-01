'Probably the worst thing': Gautam Gambhir reacts on India's 2011 World Cup final team never playing together again

India's win over Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup was an absolute team effort. Firstly, the bowling unit comprising of Zaheer Khan, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, and Munaf Patel, (also Yuvraj Singh), did exceedingly well to restrict Sri Lanka below 300 on a belter of a pitch at Wankhede Stadium.

Then, despite openers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar getting out early on, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh all made useful contributions with the bat to help India chase down the total of 274 with ease.

Also read: IPL 2021: KKR issues statement on Nitish Rana's Covid tests and his availability for IPL 2021

Unfortunately, the XI players from India who played in the memorable final, never played together again after that for the national team.

Gambhir, who had scored 97 runs in the match, said perhaps it was the worst thing that all the XI players never teamed up again in the future.

"I know that's probably the worst thing. Bhajji once told me that. Probably the better person to ask the question is the erstwhile coach (Duncan Fletcher who took over immediately after Gary Kirsten's departure at the end of the World Cup), the captain (MS Dhoni), and the selectors (K Srikkanth and Co," Gambhir told news agency PTI.

"I don't think this has happened in international ODI cricket history that a team that won a World Cup never played a single match together again," he further added.

India will celebrate their 10th anniversary of the 2011 ODI World Cup win on Friday.