Gautam Gambhir reacts after Kohli and Rohit announce retirements: What better than finishing off career with World Cup?

Virat Kohli had the midas touch when Rohit Sharma marshalled his troops in the final of the ICC World T20 2024 against South Africa on Saturday. Peaking at the right time for India, Kohli played a majestic knock for Rohit and Co. as India ended its long wait for an ICC title in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. With Rohit and Kohli guiding India to a historic T20 World Cup title, former opener Gautam Gambhir thanked the batting icons for their unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. Gambhir thanked Kohli and Rohit for their unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket(AFP)

After India edged past South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup, batting icon Kohli confirmed his retirement from the shortest format in the international arena. Speaking to reporters at the post-match conference, India skipper Rohit also revealed that he has played his final T20I for the two-time winners. Kohli played a match-winning knock of 76 to help India register an unforgettable seven-run win over the Proteas in the summit clash.

'What better than finishing off career with World Cup win?'

Speaking to reporters after the T20 World Cup final, Gambhir congratulated Rohit and Kohli for capping off incredible careers in T20Is."What better than finishing off the T20 career with a World Cup win? They are both great players and have done so much for Indian cricket. I want to congratulate them and wish them all the best. They will play One Day and Test cricket. I am sure they are going to keep contributing to the success of the country and team," Gambhir told ANI.

‘’I want to congratulate Rohit…'

While Kohli regained top form in the final against South Africa, Rohit captained an Indian side that remained undefeated throughout the ICC event. Leading India from the front, Indian skipper Rohit smashed three half-centuries in the ICC event. "The entire nation is very happy. I want to congratulate Rohit Sharma and the entire team," Gambhir added. The T20 World Cup was also the coaching swansong of head coach Rahul Dravid. Two-time World Cup winner, Gambhir, is expected to replace Dravid as India's head coach in the 2024 season.