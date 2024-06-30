Pakistan cricket fraternity salutes Rohit Sharma as India clinch T20 WC; ‘He was down on ground crying,’ says Akhtar

"Sympathy with Proteas, but India is winning the World Cup," legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar heavily tipped Rohit Sharma and Co to lift the famous trophy in the lead-up to the ICC World Cup final between Team India and South Africa. From the Rawalpindi Express to Shahid Afridi, several household names from the Pakistan cricket fraternity congratulated Team India after Rohit and Co. outclassed Aiden Markram's South Africa in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar saluted Rohit Sharma after India were crowned champions (Getty Images-PTI)

With Virat Kohli saving his best for the last, India ended its long wait for an ICC title by defeating the Proteas in the final-over thriller by seven runs at the Kensington Oval. Jasprit Bumrah staged India's epic comeback before Hardik Pandya scripted his redemption by bowling the match-winning over in the final. Following India's historic win in the World Cup final, Pakistan's fast-bowling great Akhtar reserved special praise for India skipper Rohit.

'Rohit Sharma was down on the ground, crying, says it all'

The legendary Pakistani bowler also recalled Rohit's emotional moment in one of his recent posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Rohit Sharma has made it. Emotions are really high, well-deserving victory for India. Many, many congratulations to them. They lost in Ahmedabad (ODI World Cup final). I have said then also that India deserved to win. And this time they won it. Rohit Sharma was down on the ground, crying, says it all. What this win means to him,” Akhtar said.

Former Pakistan captain Afridi also lauded Rohit, who he believes has been an exceptional leader for the Men In Blue. "Congratulations India on a memorable win. @ImRo45 fully deserves it, he has been an exceptional leader. @imVkohli as always a big match player and Bumrah is undoubtedly the best bowler in the world right now. Hard luck @OfficialProteas, a great fight by a team that played brilliantly in the tournament," added Afridi.

Rohit joins Kohli in T20I retirement after World Cup

It was the end of an era as India's batting icons Kohli and Rohit announced their T20I retirements after the ICC World Cup final. For more than a decade, Rohit and Kohli carried the dreams of a cricket-crazy nation and played instrumental roles in India's second World Cup title triumph. Team India remained the only undefeated side in the 2024 edition of the ICC World T20. Kohli played a stellar knock of 76 to help India defeat South Africa in the summit clash.