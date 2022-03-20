'Got suspended for 2 months. I straightaway sat in board exams after that': Gambhir recalls getting into 'lot of fights'

A player who wore his heart on his sleeve, Gautam Gambhir during his playing days was known for his passion and fervour for the game. The former India opener was someone who wouldn't hold back from displaying his emotions on the field, which reflected in his batting that didn't waver under any kind of pressure. (Also Read | Gautam Gambhir opens up on ugly spat with Virat Kohli in IPL 2013: 'That's the kind of player he was')

Gambhir's intense competitive spirit was no different during his early years, which led to him receiving a two-month suspension from school. Speaking to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube show 'Over and Out', Gambhir recalled how his "perfect badge" was taken away from him after he got into a fight with a rival cricket team.

"I've got into a lot of fights in school... In 12th standard, when every kid wants to go to school, attend the last days, and I was playing Ranji Trophy as well - I got suspended for two months. I straightaway sat in the board exams after that. Even my perfect badge was taken away. We had gone to Mayo College and were playing this ITSC tournament and we got into a fight with DPS," said Gambhir.

Gambhir, who will be seen serving as a mentor for Lucknow Supergiants in the upcoming IPL season, further rewound to getting into a shoe fight, which eventually resulted in a portrait at the 'Oman House' getting ruined.

“We also did another thing which I now realize was very wrong. As kids, you are full of fervour. We were staying in Oman House. The man on whose name that House was built, had brought a huge portrait with a massive frame from Oman. At night, we had a shoe fight with spikes and all and ruined that picture. The headmaster of that House starting crying,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir, who doesn't mince his words while expressing views on any matter, was a key element in Kolkata Knight Riders' success in the IPL. With 10,000 international runs for India, the left-handed batter played a pivotal role in steering the franchise to its first IPL title in 2012. He also helped the team stand on the winner's podium for the second time in 2014.

The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India before bidding adieu to all formats of the game in 2018. "Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup," Gambhir had said in his statement after being appointed the mentor of the Lucknow-based franchise.

"The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh."

