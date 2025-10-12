Gautam Gambhir reopens wounds of India’s darkest Test memory: ‘I should never forget that’

The most successful teams are often driven by a common motive. Gautam Gambhir is currently driving his team with the memory of humiliation. He has reopened the most painful chapter of his tenure at the helm of the national team so far. However, this is not to dwell in the past and rue upon the mistakes, it is to weaponize his team with it. Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy.(AFP)

In his recent chat, Gambhir has revealed his mandate to the dressing room: the 0-3 home defeat to New Zealand in 2024 must remain etched in collective consciousness as the low point that can never be repeated.

While speaking on JioHotstar, Gambhir said, “If I am being honest, and speak from the heart, I don’t think that in my coaching tenure, I can ever forget that, and I should never forget that.”

“I have told this to the boys as well, it is important to look forward, but sometimes it is also important to remember the past as well. Everyone thought we would roll over New Zealand. In that dressing room, we need to keep reminding that New Zealand happened,” Gambhir added.

The record low for India

The sweep by New Zealand across Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai marked India’s first-ever home Test series defeat in 12 years and their first winless home series since 2000. It was not just a statistical anomaly; it fundamentally rewired India’s World Test Championship trajectory. The whitewash severely damaged their chances of being in the final, and the subsequent 3-1 loss in Australia confirmed the miss.

For Gautam Gambhir, who came into the role with sky-high expectations on him, the New Zealand series represents the most painful chapter of his tenure. His decision to keep it at the forefront of team conversations is an indication of a team culture built on accountability rather than selective amnesia.

In introspect, the Mumbai Test now carries an added emotional weight. It turned out to be the last home appearance of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Following the clash, Ashwin announced his retirement in December, while Rohit and Kohli stepped away from the format in May 2025. Within that context, Gambhir, “remembering New Zealand,” serves the purpose of reminding the new generation about the legacy and also the basics of learning from their mistakes.

By refusing to let the scar fade, Gambhir is betting that institutional memory, however uncomfortable, is the most effective vaccine against repeated failure.