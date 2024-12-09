Gambhir, Rohit under pressure as South Africa all but confirm WTC final spot: How India can set up Lord's tie vs Proteas

South Africa won just one of their first five matches in their ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, dropping to the bottom end of the points table. However, they turned their WTC campaign on its head, winning all their next five Test matches, which included the series whitewash against Sri Lanka, as they rose to the top. India slipped to third spot in WTC table after loss against Australia in Adelaide

On Monday, an anticlimactic finish unfolded at St George's Park in Gqeberha as Sri Lanka's lower order crumbled in no time against the South African bowling attack, with Keshav Maharaj completing a five-wicket haul as the hosts won by 109 runs in the second Test.

With the win, the Proteas jumped to the top of the WTC points table with 63.33% and have all but confirmed their spot in the final at the Lord's next June. South Africa need just one win in their last two matches against Pakistan at home, with the series slated to begin later this month in Centurion.

However, if South Africa a whitewash at home against the Shan Masood-led outfit, they could miss out on the spot in the WTC final as India and Australia, currently amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under, could finish above them. In fact, even Sri Lanka will have an outside chance to make the final in this scenario, provided they beat Australia in their own backyard in the two-match Test series later next month.

How can India set up WTC final against South Africa?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma have come under pressure with South Africa seemingly blocking one spot in the WTC final, with the final spot slated to be largely decided at the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

India, who were at the top of the table following a whitewash against Bangladesh at home in September, dropped to the third spot on Monday, having lost the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

For India to guarantee themselves a spot in the final, without depending on other results, they need to avoid any more defeats against Australia in the remaining three matches and can afford only one draw. In fact, if India beat Australia 2-1, the Pat Cummins-led side will still have the chance to make the final, provided they inflict a series whitewash against Sri Lanka. And if the Border-Gavaskar series ends on a 2-2 draw, India can only hope Sri Lanka either beat Australia 2-0 in their away series, or hold the Aussies to back-to-back draws, which would allow Rohit's men to qualify for the final on 55.26%. In such a scenario, Australia will end with a similar PCT as well, but India will go through to Lord's by virtue of claiming more series wins during the WTC cycle.